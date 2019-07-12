Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lifted By $6.75 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding; New South Capital Management Has Lifted Thermon Group Holding (THR) Holding

New South Capital Management Inc increased Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) stake by 19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 106,979 shares as Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR)’s stock rose 5.71%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 669,999 shares with $16.42M value, up from 563,020 last quarter. Thermon Group Holding Inc now has $816.58M valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 28,400 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 850.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 108,872 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 121,673 shares with $7.57M value, up from 12,801 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $167.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 7.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,455 activity. 356 shares were bought by NESSER JOHN T III, worth $8,455.

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:THR) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thermon Group Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermon guides FY20 revenues above estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) stake by 366,495 shares to 4.48 million valued at $70.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 39,844 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,686 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 3.74M shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 529,613 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 137,578 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 41,244 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 2,914 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 213,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. Synovus Fincl holds 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) or 171 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 45,959 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 247 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny invested in 18,009 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 10 holds 0.05% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 1.26M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 461 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.09% or 18,525 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.11% or 21,175 shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 55,860 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Inc Comm stated it has 44,100 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 2.14M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.92 million shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 20,857 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,332 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of C in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 22.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) stake by 456,269 shares to 44,172 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,505 shares and now owns 52,156 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.