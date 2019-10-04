Chesley Taft & Associates Increased Bb&T (BBT) Holding By $852,110; Nacco Industries (NC) SI Increased By 28.61%

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 17,390 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 448,402 shares with $22.03 million value, up from 431,012 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $38.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 5.13M shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Nacco Industries Inc (NYSE:NC) had an increase of 28.61% in short interest. NC’s SI was 46,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 28.61% from 36,000 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Nacco Industries Inc (NYSE:NC)’s short sellers to cover NC’s short positions. The SI to Nacco Industries Inc’s float is 1.48%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 21,670 shares traded or 64.22% up from the average. NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) has risen 58.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NC News: 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q Rev $31.2M; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $33 MLN IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – VTG VT9G.DE SAYS EXPECTS AUSTRIAN REGULATOR’S DECISION ON NACCO TAKEOVER BY END OF MARCH; 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT APPROVES TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 16/05/2018 – NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – VTG SEES NACCO CLOSING IN 2H AFTER GERMANY, AUSTRIA APPROVAL; 07/03/2018 Nacco Industries 4Q EPS $1.47; 21/03/2018 – VTG VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY FEDERAL; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – SEES 2018 PRE-TAX LOSS TO BE MODESTLY LOWER THAN ITS 2017 PRE-TAX LOSS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold NACCO Industries, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 0.61% more from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 690 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) or 302 shares. Geode Ltd Co owns 0% invested in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for 48,548 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co owns 12,367 shares. New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 287 shares. Prescott Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 5,663 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 1,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 531 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Blackrock holds 283,522 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% stake.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $438.83 million. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations.

More notable recent NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Emails reveal Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst’s efforts to help lure jobs to NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NACCO Industries (NC) to Become Exclusive Contract Miner for Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada (LAC) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 2.68% above currents $50.81 stock price. BB&T had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Fortive Corporation stake by 49,209 shares to 78,105 valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares 0 (STIP) stake by 8,368 shares and now owns 11,252 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks reported 754,890 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.05% or 246,509 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 53.32M shares. Mackenzie Corp has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 77,138 shares. Moreover, Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 4,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 42,735 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 190,674 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech has 0.34% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 356,492 shares. Security Natl Tru Communications owns 0.49% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 31,665 shares. Moreover, Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.36% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 24,611 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 379,297 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 625,996 shares.