Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $392,350; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.74 Million as Stock Value Rose

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS USAGE RATES FOR ONLINE MUNICIPAL SERVICES IN DENMARK ARE AMONG HIGHEST IN EUROPE, DUE TO LONG-TERM STRATEGY FOR DIGITISING PUBLIC SECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s list of distressed-level retailers drops to 20 names from 26; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Pend Oreille County Public Hospital District No. 1, Wa’s Go Bonds, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Mattoon, Il’s Go Rating At A3; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES RATING ON REPACK NOTES OF WILLOW NO.2 (IRELAND; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Ndhfa Housing Fin. Prog. Bds. 2018 Series A And B. Outlook Is Stable; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Genesis Housing Association Under Review For Upgrade On Anticipated Merger With Notting Hill Housing Group; 11/04/2018 – WESTMORELAND OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WOULD CONSIDER CHANGING OUTLOOK & ULTIMATELY MOVING U.S.’ RATING IF IT CONCLUDED OVER COMING YEARS POLICYMAKERS DO NOT HAVE CAPACITY TO RESPOND DECISIVELY TO MITIGATE ADVERSE FISCAL

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35 million shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 9,715 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 2,029 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 16,510 shares. Trb Advsrs LP holds 41,500 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 5,999 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,830 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.05% or 3,673 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Atria Limited Liability Corp owns 4,266 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 12,433 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 22,004 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 66,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has 1,006 shares.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 8,025 shares to 48,225 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,668 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 1.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 4,978 shares. Cap Interest Inc Ca stated it has 59,233 shares. Hills Savings Bank stated it has 18,703 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cullinan holds 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 44,641 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.85% or 44,863 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Co accumulated 3,110 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 287,965 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc invested in 0.01% or 398 shares. 7,460 are held by Harvey Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Westfield Capital Management Com LP invested in 857,636 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.46% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 161,162 shares.