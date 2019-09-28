Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Waste Management (WM) as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 2,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,232 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 546,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 18,113 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,031 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wetherby Asset stated it has 212,366 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. North Amer Mgmt has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Capital holds 0.7% or 142,389 shares. Tt has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreno Evelyn V invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Founders Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 138,964 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 8.24% or 264,903 shares. Kopp Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1,868 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 76.66 million shares. Bernzott Advsr accumulated 120,158 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 41,781 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 10,934 shares. Sabal Trust holds 283,952 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,424 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability. Tru Comm Of Virginia Va reported 1.5% stake. 4,658 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability. Twin Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 69,078 shares. Axa reported 527,198 shares. Td Capital Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 80 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 43,478 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 20,272 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kessler Grp Inc Ltd reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 685,721 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Coastline Tru Co has 29,345 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 667,981 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Llc reported 200 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,220 shares to 64,225 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 15,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,745 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).