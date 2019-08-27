Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Its Stake in 3M Company (MMM) as Stock Value Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder Monetary Management Group Lifted Its Holding

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,620 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 11,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $277.95. About 356,107 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 1,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 62,791 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 64,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $156.2. About 234,245 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares to 4,770 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,479 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 42,370 shares to 63,328 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Fun (MUB) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.08 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.