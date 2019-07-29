Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Its Visa (V) Stake by $357,240; Investment House Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised by $4.42 Million as Valuation Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,158 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36M, down from 145,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 2.60 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 476.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 43,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 9,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 4.91M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,170 shares to 54,780 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vision Management has 2.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbo & Com Limited Liability Corp owns 5,126 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares And Company accumulated 0.82% or 47,098 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 141,219 shares. Intll Grp stated it has 692,379 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Golub Group Ltd owns 3.9% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 288,033 shares. Incline Global Management Ltd holds 127,306 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 16,500 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc reported 37,332 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.61 million shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 818,345 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 69,492 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% stake. Harvey Comm Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,091 shares. Vestor Cap Lc reported 92,250 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.10 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. 42,109 are owned by Jolley Asset Mngmt. Arbor Invest Advsr Limited Co holds 3,807 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 20,349 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.91 million shares. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 0.35% or 49,073 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 1.77% or 7.62M shares. Weatherstone owns 4,162 shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 381,287 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc reported 0.95% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 855,577 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Com owns 68,137 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 572 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,142 shares to 19,020 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,552 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).