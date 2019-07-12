Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding By $1.08 Million; HMS Holdings (HMSY) Sentiment Is 1.54

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 25.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,650 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 16,867 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 22,517 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $39.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $190.26. About 503,354 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 139 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 90 cut down and sold stock positions in HMS Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 80.06 million shares, up from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding HMS Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 65 Increased: 99 New Position: 40.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41M for 35.76 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) stake by 42,370 shares to 63,328 valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortive Corporation stake by 4,293 shares and now owns 127,314 shares. Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) was raised too.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 42.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

American Capital Management Inc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. for 2.22 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 898,265 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.99% invested in the company for 2.12 million shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.81% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,142 shares.