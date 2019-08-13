Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Its Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Holding by $379,080; Hbk Investments LP Upped Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position by $2.47 Million; Market Value Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 14,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 7,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 221,686 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 117,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 375,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 257,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. Shares for $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 89,441 shares. Gideon Advisors owns 17,957 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 426,367 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc owns 210,464 shares. Telos invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Raymond James Na reported 0.03% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc reported 53,300 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 2.32M shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 323,485 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Horrell Cap Management Inc owns 31,167 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 566,919 shares to 18,703 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) by 456,269 shares to 44,172 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth In (IWF) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,990 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).