Chesley Taft & Associates Lifted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (GLNNF) Shorts Decreased By 80.46%

GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) had a decrease of 80.46% in short interest. GLNNF’s SI was 8,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 80.46% from 43,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0619. About 148,083 shares traded. Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 2,692 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 25,971 shares with $6.31M value, up from 23,279 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc. now has $20.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Even as It Hits All-Time Highs Is Zscaler a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) stake by 15,819 shares to 223,280 valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) stake by 456,269 shares and now owns 44,172 shares. Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hills Retail Bank has 0.47% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,641 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Navellier Inc has 3,546 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prudential holds 0% or 7,420 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,311 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 78 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com holds 4,332 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,887 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 40,000 shares. Greenwood Assocs invested in 0.08% or 1,282 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88’s average target is 29.13% above currents $215.19 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PANW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PANW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $190 target. Citigroup maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, February 22. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $270 target.

Glance Technologies Inc., a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications. The company has market cap of $8.36 million. It offers Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that consists of proprietary technology, including user apps available for free downloads in IOS and Android formats, a merchant manager apps, and technology hosting environment with anti-fraud technology and payment processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging, and custom rewards programs to a network of merchants and consumers.

More recent Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Pot Stocks That Can Rise Above Marijuana Controversies – Investorplace.com” on August 03, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “CROP ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION ACQUISITION of UNITED STATES DISTRIBUTION and ITALIAN TERRITORY RIGHTS to 50 CANNABIS WELLNESS PRODUCTS from THE YIELD GROWTH CORP. – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glance Technologies Co-Founder Penny Green Announces Major $1 Million Licensing Agreement for Glance Subsidiary The Yield Growth Corp. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2018 was also an interesting one.