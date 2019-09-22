Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $564,602 as Stock Value Rose; Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.23 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,439 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.84 million, up from 117,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 378.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 36,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 7,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citizens & Northern Corporation has 2.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Advisory Group, Maryland-based fund reported 7,580 shares. Bluestein R H & Commerce has invested 5.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,695 shares. Peak Asset reported 3.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,789 are held by Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 1.54M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 47,542 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 21,740 shares. Paragon Capital Management invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 23,824 are held by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,759 shares. Novare Limited Liability reported 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trb Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 75,000 shares. Lincluden Management accumulated 19,645 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,631 shares to 156,902 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 10,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,701 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock heads for 4th straight gain to 11-month high – Live Trading News” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Apple Soars to Year-to-Date High – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25,680 shares to 2,330 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,749 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).