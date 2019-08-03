Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson Co. (JNJ) Position; Franklin Floating Rate Trust Has 0.97 Sentiment

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Co. (JNJ) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,433 shares as Johnson & Johnson Co. (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 201,177 shares with $28.12M value, down from 203,610 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Co. now has $345.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.01% above currents $131.07 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17.

Presima Inc. holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust for 201,300 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 834,125 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.37% invested in the company for 602,674 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Growth Management Lp has invested 2.17% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,185 shares.

The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 566,380 shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 39.35 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.