Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $651,464 as Valuation Declined; First Merchants Has Lowered United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding by $576,768; Stock Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 23,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 41,947 shares to 144,809 shares, valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 2,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Lc holds 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 6,955 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Goelzer Invest reported 0.71% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,365 shares. Adirondack Communication invested 1.99% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 47,390 shares. Suvretta Cap holds 1.96% or 524,796 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lowe Brockenbrough & invested 1.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny reported 66,326 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 17,214 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.33% or 8,666 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.97% or 114,046 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.09 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. Shares for $6.53M were sold by ZUK NIR. $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee also sold $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, February 12.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 13,865 shares to 165,969 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 15,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,280 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).