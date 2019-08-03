Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Federal Realty Investment Trust Has 0.97 Sentiment

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 143 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 147 trimmed and sold positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 66.04 million shares, up from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Federal Realty Investment Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 120 Increased: 100 New Position: 43.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 9,519 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 116,787 shares with $15.05 million value, up from 107,268 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 39.35 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Presima Inc. holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust for 201,300 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 834,125 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.37% invested in the company for 602,674 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Growth Management Lp has invested 2.17% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,185 shares.

The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 566,380 shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,475 shares. 15.34 million were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,095 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.24% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 48,162 shares stake. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,369 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 69,255 shares. Td Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.92 million shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.55% or 18.94M shares. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 105,087 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 6.76 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 21,796 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 14.48% above currents $130.81 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 13,865 shares to 165,969 valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,505 shares and now owns 52,156 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Growth In (IWF) was reduced too.