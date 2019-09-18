Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Agilent Technologies (A) Stake by $763,310 as Stock Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Held by Cim Llc

Cim Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 110.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 9,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 18,366 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 8,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 1.38M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,354 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 21,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 384,536 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares to 19,699 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na holds 46,898 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt has invested 5.46% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Holt Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Prtn Lp holds 0.07% or 7,722 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% or 441,500 shares. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.88% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Btc Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,370 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs has 0.12% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The New York-based Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 84,895 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Assetmark Inc stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 67.32M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,705 shares to 66,033 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,525 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

