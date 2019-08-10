Chesley Taft & Associates Stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $35.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,401 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 11,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il has 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 132,439 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 7,745 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.56% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 164,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 69,806 shares or 0% of the stock. American Natl Registered Advisor reported 2,950 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fidelity holds 3.14% or 224,600 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 3,181 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Srb owns 8,363 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,324 shares. Ssi Investment has 2,433 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 7,883 shares stake. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Torch Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington Tru State Bank accumulated 0.2% or 13,965 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

