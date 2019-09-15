Chesley Taft & Associates Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Increased by $993,885 as Market Valuation Rose; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Holds Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 60,525 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 54,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 70.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 1,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 3,938 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 2,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,368 shares to 11,252 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,225 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr owns 672 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 511,993 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Decatur Cap owns 42,078 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. 15,045 were accumulated by Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Llc. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,518 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,242 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt invested in 1,509 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,342 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest stated it has 430 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 87,184 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 1.22% or 210,441 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,171 are owned by Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,976 are held by Vestor Capital Limited Liability. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.86% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Dumont And Blake Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,469 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.73% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 87,700 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Centurylink Inv Mgmt reported 0.78% stake. Shapiro Cap Llc reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Spectrum Gru stated it has 1,439 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,343 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited owns 66 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt reported 20,763 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management LP reported 24,324 shares stake. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 60,213 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,581 shares to 12,593 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,490 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).