Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.90 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.51 Million as Share Value Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 16,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 384,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.31 million, up from 368,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 13,865 shares to 165,969 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corporation (NYSE:GE) by 47,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,505 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Inc holds 2.97% or 17,984 shares. Fisher Asset Management has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Natl Bank Dept has invested 5.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Management Incorporated invested in 10.91M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 154,979 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 83,466 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or. Holderness Investments Co has 63,059 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.4% stake. Interocean Capital Limited Company invested in 319,825 shares. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 970,568 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 168,936 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 1.43 million shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glynn Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 12,280 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

