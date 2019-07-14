Chesley Taft & Associates Lifted Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position by $323,190; Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position Held by Barrett Asset Management Llc

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,729 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 58,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 1,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,154 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 37,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 663,606 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,809 shares. Ancora Ltd reported 0.14% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Proffitt Goodson holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 7,211 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 198 shares. 39,350 are held by Pillar Pacific. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 10.92 million shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.66% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,970 shares. Ls Investment Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 26,854 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 9,665 shares stake. Summit Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 863 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 16,130 shares to 534,963 shares, valued at $55.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,652 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,202 shares to 183,915 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,158 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).