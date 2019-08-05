Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Cme Group – Class A (CME) SI Decreased By 4.31%

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 7,202 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 15,302 shares with $2.91 million value, down from 22,504 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $112.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97M shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Cme Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CME) had a decrease of 4.31% in short interest. CME’s SI was 6.36M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.31% from 6.65M shares previously. With 1.50 million avg volume, 4 days are for Cme Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CME)’s short sellers to cover CME’s short positions. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,793 shares to 191,210 valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Msci Eafe (VEA) stake by 7,835 shares and now owns 101,575 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.22% or 25,235 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Roanoke Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,719 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.49% or 418,718 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 25,873 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Benin Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 85,000 are held by Pacific Heights Asset. 21,632 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.29% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,410 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 81,129 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co holds 152,432 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0.32% or 58,375 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Co holds 23,854 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20500 lowest target. $215.86’s average target is 15.30% above currents $187.22 stock price. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.44 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 40.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Com holds 0.35% or 11,336 shares. Caprock Group, a Idaho-based fund reported 1,382 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 105,610 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs reported 17,546 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 3,601 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1,300 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 1,435 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.2% or 20,935 shares in its portfolio. Int holds 0.97% or 13.77M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 5,191 are owned by Exane Derivatives. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.22% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Argent Tru holds 0.13% or 7,410 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CME in report on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

