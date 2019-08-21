Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by $743,120 as Share Price Declined; Clearbridge Investments Cut Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Holding by $12.41 Million; Valuation Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 75.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 9,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 21,669 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 12,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 1.35 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 302,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 5.01M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.76 million, down from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 188,637 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q FFO 85c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’

