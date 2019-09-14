Chesley Taft & Associates Maintains Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $537,790 as Share Price Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 192,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.22 million, up from 187,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 18/05/2018 – Jason Del Rey: The Walmart personal-shopping startup led by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss has quietly re-branded as; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Deal Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Closes at End 2Q

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 20,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 51,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,019 shares to 185,187 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 10,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap (IJR).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Mngmt Inc owns 4,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 633,728 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability. 1.23M are held by Brown Advisory. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 21,107 shares. Davis R M stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burney Communication invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 61,972 are held by Wms Partners Limited Liability Company. Amer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 25,141 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howland Cap Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,284 shares. Amg Natl Trust Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 11,300 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 136,462 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri reported 196,143 shares or 4.55% of all its holdings. Davenport & Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kroger’s Growth Speeds Up but Still Trails Walmart’s – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 97,350 shares. Hallmark Cap Management invested in 2.26% or 192,757 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt Incorporated holds 315,667 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc accumulated 86,489 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 64,468 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wade G W And holds 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 26,100 shares. Moreover, 1St Source National Bank has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 17,990 shares. Moreover, North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested in 4,830 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 3,205 are held by Middleton And Company Ma. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,001 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 19,897 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. 15,554 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp. Salem Counselors stated it has 142,807 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 167,131 shares to 270,340 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 356,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,325 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).