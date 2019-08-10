Chesley Taft & Associates Decreased Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $5.24 Million; Citizens Financial Group (FLO) Stock Value Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (FLO) by 88.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 46,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 6,092 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 52,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 2.14 million shares traded or 90.12% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 95.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 98,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 5,169 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 104,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) CEO Ryals McMullian on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DA Davidson On Flowers Foods: Stock Already Reflects Solid Near-Term Potential – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods declares $0.19 dividend – Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Com invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 49,875 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Champlain Inv Prtn Limited Company stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 189,403 shares. Moreover, Westwood Hldg Group has 0.03% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 130,890 shares. Wellington Shields, a New York-based fund reported 7.07 million shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 705 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 3.43 million shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York invested in 0.03% or 17,796 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 235,554 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited owns 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 200 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9,317 shares to 12,401 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmarket Corp by 37,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Ltd Llc holds 5.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 140,000 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 11,039 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.21% or 136,941 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability reported 0.69% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 0.75% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 123,863 shares. Credit Cap Investments Ltd Liability has 7,500 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intact Management has 144,100 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 451,620 shares stake. Ci Invs reported 2.37M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Llc reported 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wagner Bowman Management Corp owns 17,487 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt reported 27,792 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guinness Asset Mngmt owns 98 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.