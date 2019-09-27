Chesley Taft & Associates Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Upped by $611,330 as Share Value Rose; Chartist Has Boosted Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stake by $21.13 Billion

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $545. About 88,503 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 66,033 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.95M, up from 63,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $221.47. About 180,513 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,368 shares to 11,252 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,354 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 100 shares. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Wendell David Associates invested in 0.6% or 17,607 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Company invested 3.39% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 80,965 were reported by Williams Jones & Associate Lc. Mckinley Management Delaware has 0.36% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 25,040 shares. Johnson Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,087 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.44% or 23,780 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Ct reported 2.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cullinan Incorporated has 4,000 shares. Lipe & Dalton owns 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 100 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel has 1.45% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 1,466 shares. 37,500 are held by Meyer Handelman Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 994 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 402 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 3,518 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 4,209 shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 18,434 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Street holds 3.65M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 4,212 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 130,506 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A invested in 0.31% or 4,835 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.03% or 150 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Goelzer Invest stated it has 620 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 191,946 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc Incorporated accumulated 675 shares.

