Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lowered Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 95 cut down and sold holdings in Cathay General Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 56.37 million shares, down from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cathay General Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 32.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 25.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,650 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 16,867 shares with $3.23M value, down from 22,517 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp for 310,700 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 46,465 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,330 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,895 shares.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.04 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

The stock increased 2.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 476,272 shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -8.18% below currents $219.34 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $204 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

