Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $376,640; Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosted Its Shutterstock (SSTK) Position by $311,190

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 4,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 175,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, down from 180,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 8.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Shutterstock (SSTK) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 894,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.73 million, up from 888,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Shutterstock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 288,310 shares traded or 53.54% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7,020 shares to 14,845 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor (NYSE:FLR) by 21,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Orrstown Finance Svcs has 1.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 19,712 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sabal invested 2.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 3.84% or 212,487 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 18,383 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust holds 1.67% or 17,332 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 8.39M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,750 shares. 586,122 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 80 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 79,810 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest reported 221,058 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Acropolis Investment Ltd has 13,446 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Shutterstock Launches Self-Serve API Subscriptions – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) While The Price Tanked 50% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shutterstock reports mixed Q2, weak FY view – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shutterstock Shares Jumped 16% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterstock Announces Management Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.