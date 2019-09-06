Chesley Taft & Associates Maintains Holding in Valero Energy (VLO); As United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $888,953 Its Holding

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 9,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 2.28 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,854 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 26,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $229.67. About 3.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

