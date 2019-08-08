Chesley Taft & Associates Decreased Position in Boeing Company (BA) as Stock Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lifted Holding by $829,920

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 869 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,142 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 2,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $333.7. About 1.35M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 138.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,235 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 2,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $279.98. About 386,361 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,019 are held by Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 1,237 shares. S R Schill & Associates invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Proshare Advisors has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Comerica Bancorp reported 118,206 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,658 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 103,050 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na stated it has 21,677 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research holds 289,191 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Co has invested 3.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Personal Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 785 shares. Sandler Capital Management reported 64,536 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,481 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 19,483 shares to 537,917 shares, valued at $55.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,818 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inc invested in 986 shares. Holderness Investments has invested 2.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M Hldg Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,293 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Incorporated has 2.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,206 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston reported 973,925 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.39% or 566,794 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 0.51% or 1,066 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,322 shares. Financial Bank invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Gp Asset Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karp Management stated it has 8,700 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.