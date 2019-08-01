Chesley Taft & Associates Boosted Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Share Price Declined; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Share Price Rose, Jhl Capital Group Boosted Position by $47.12 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 8.06M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 28/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Check Out A Detailed Analysis Of That Tesla Model 3 Teardown; 18/05/2018 – Mercedes-Benz to make Tesla-rivalling electric compact car; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: Tesla’s Musk Takes Charge of Model 3 Production as Problems Persist; 02/05/2018 – TESLA: DELIVERIES SHOULD PICK UP TO ACHIEVE YR DELIVERY GOAL; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Are Said to Approve $2.6 Billion Award for Musk; 29/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – Tesla’s Churn Making It Tougher for Musk to `Burn’ Short Sellers; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 FALLS SHORT OF A CR RECOMMENDATION

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 75.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 9,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 21,669 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 12,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 2.19 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,864 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd Co. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 0.8% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gradient Invs Llc stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Birch Hill Lc has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 588 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 415,280 shares. Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bluestein R H And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 10,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 130,100 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). North Star Mngmt Corporation reported 1,724 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 20,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Fil Ltd accumulated 116,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity. 17,491 shares valued at $1.31M were sold by McMullen Michael R. on Wednesday, January 30.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,490 shares to 62,791 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth In (IWF) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,990 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $24.46 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,392 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Agf Inc accumulated 0.44% or 138,630 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 57 shares. Invesco stated it has 1.61 million shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc stated it has 113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 74,715 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank & stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 1.67 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.14% or 184,273 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3,650 shares. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 13.24M shares. 9,523 were reported by Twin Tree Management Lp.