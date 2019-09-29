Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Citigroup (C) Stake by $322,000; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 83,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 97,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 4.42M shares traded or 65.94% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 126,273 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, up from 121,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 2.58% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 345,765 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 21,793 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Carroll reported 8,391 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 19,970 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 25,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust Company holds 0.05% or 61,528 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Co has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 59 shares. Camarda Fin Limited Liability Com has 43 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 102,272 shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust owns 38,399 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 64,100 shares. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 0.49% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). South State stated it has 5,474 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 331,008 shares to 787,467 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Com owns 1,267 shares. Markston Intll Lc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 110,961 shares. American Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 15,368 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31.71 million shares. Jennison Llc owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.26 million shares. Bsw Wealth Prns owns 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,783 shares. Transamerica Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 50,000 shares. Moreover, South State Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,919 shares. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Group Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 515,084 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.55% or 254,806 shares. Exchange Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 11,932 shares to 154,037 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,187 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).