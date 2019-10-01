Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by $720,250; As Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock Price Declined, Parnassus Investments Trimmed by $10.03 Million Its Position

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 83,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 225,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31M, down from 309,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 201,652 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 16,835 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 11,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $154.87. About 551,321 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,220 shares to 64,225 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,252 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $490,970 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 536,965 shares to 8.22M shares, valued at $305.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34M for 10.76 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.