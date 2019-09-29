Chesley Taft & Associates Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) Decreased as Market Value Declined; As Realty Income (O) Stock Value Declined, Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Lowered Its Position

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 278,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.77M, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,354 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 21,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 1.46M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14M for 22.21 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 71,521 shares to 256,276 shares, valued at $35.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

