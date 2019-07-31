Chesley Taft & Associates Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); As Markel Holding Co (MKL) Valuation Rose, Redmond Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $653,376

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,787 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 107,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.31. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (MKL) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,478 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 6,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $36.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.45. About 61,466 shares traded or 46.50% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares to 22,668 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,867 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $191,502 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300 worth of stock or 100 shares. The insider Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.