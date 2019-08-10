Chesley Taft & Associates Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Value Declined, Encompass Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 16,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 384,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.31M, up from 368,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 11.54 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

