Chesley Taft & Associates Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position as Valuation Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lifted Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 643,229 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 16,867 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $227.37. About 515,347 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares to 387,333 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 487,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,984 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Montecito Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0.13% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 479,227 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 106,110 are held by Reliant Investment Ltd Liability Company. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited accumulated 0% or 100,938 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0% or 6,484 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8.58% or 2.59 million shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 4,507 shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,876 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 312,660 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 7,477 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 149,879 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 46.59 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

