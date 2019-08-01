Chesley Taft & Associates Raised Stryker (SYK) Stake by $11.59 Million; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Investment Management Of Virginia Upped Its Position by $1.44 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 18.51M shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 53.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 58,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 169,591 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.50 million, up from 110,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $209.78. About 1.18 million shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Fink M Kathryn had sold 180 shares worth $31,819 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was made by Doliveux Roch on Tuesday, April 30.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16,035 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth In (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

