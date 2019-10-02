Chesley Taft & Associates Holding in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Has Increased by $1.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 34,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 23,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 825,424 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 78,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 74,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 152,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 875,842 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,019 shares to 185,187 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,902 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 22,552 shares to 139,915 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

