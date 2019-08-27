Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised Its Holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by $379,080 as Share Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Wallington Asset Management Has Upped by $2.59 Million Its Holding

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 14,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 7,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 333,094 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Limited Co owns 13,232 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc holds 384 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability accumulated 186 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.2% or 1,092 shares. Academy Cap Management Tx accumulated 0.13% or 323 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust stated it has 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,055 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 6.21% or 21,214 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Advsr Ltd stated it has 5,352 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg owns 1.75 million shares. Farmers Tru Co holds 0.09% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 547 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 2,826 were reported by Northstar Invest Ltd. Blue Edge Cap Limited Company stated it has 2,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Teachers Retirement System owns 105,887 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 804,473 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 26,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Mendon Advisors Corp invested in 270,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.08% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Utah Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 14,165 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 1.17M shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 7,377 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.14% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Hsbc Public Limited reported 47,894 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 8,025 shares to 48,225 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,305 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Corporation (NYSE:GE).