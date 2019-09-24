Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $791,544 as Stock Value Declined; As Advanced Drain Sys Com (WMS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Increased Holding

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1,278 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 3,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.7. About 661,415 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (WMS) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 15,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 745,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 730,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 189,144 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4,600 shares to 126,273 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,075 shares in its portfolio. 126,901 are held by Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt accumulated 17,905 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 18,844 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 403 shares stake. Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9,003 shares. Pura Vida Invs Limited Com invested in 20,000 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited has 0.52% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 259,047 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 483,845 shares stake. Advisor reported 759 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 7,941 shares.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.43 million for 14.36 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 21,500 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 8,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa has 0.02% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0.05% stake. Hrt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Point72 Asset LP has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% or 26,935 shares. 6,533 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 17,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Lc has 18,338 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 24,601 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.05% or 14,898 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 325,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 429,963 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 420,043 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 54,510 shares to 11,125 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homefed Corp (HOFD) by 221,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).