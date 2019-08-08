Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped By $1.45 Million Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding; Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Had 2 Bulls

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc acquired 13,102 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chesley Taft & Associates Llc holds 184,755 shares with $20.51 million value, up from 171,653 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $242.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

Among 7 analysts covering Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Antofagasta PLC has GBX 1050 highest and GBX 750 lowest target. GBX 890’s average target is 5.68% above currents GBX 842.2 stock price. Antofagasta PLC had 45 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26 to “Underweight”. Peel Hunt maintained Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 to “Sector Performer”. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 13. Goldman Sachs maintained Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Thursday, April 11 with “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has “Reduce” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by HSBC. See Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) latest ratings:

More notable recent Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Antofagasta plc’s (LON:ANTO) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 93% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Performing In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Minnesota environmentalists step up fight against Twin Metals’ copper project – MINING.com” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Antofagasta expects copper deficit of up to 300000 tonnes this year – MINING.com” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

The stock increased 2.08% or GBX 17.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 842.2. About 268,901 shares traded. Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. The company has market cap of 8.30 billion GBP. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services divisions. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio. The firm produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 10,500 shares to 50,278 valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,708 shares and now owns 175,352 shares. Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 13.01% above currents $134.86 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16.