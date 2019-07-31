Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $1.08 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 333 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $20.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1878.18. About 3.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,867 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $213.66. About 445,989 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 39,600 shares to 51,725 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.43 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

