Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Addenda Capital Cut Its Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $388,601 as Stock Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 50,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $185.39. About 7.60 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS GOVT HAD THREE HISTORIC CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA PARENT SCL, CONCLUDED WELL BEFORE CURRENT ISSUES AND HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 13/04/2018 – Zuckerberg survived two days of grilling by Congress, but Facebook’s troubles are not over yet; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 31,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 36,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 687,495 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor (NYSE:FLR) by 21,090 shares to 29,225 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe (VEA) by 7,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 10,248 shares to 16,577 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).