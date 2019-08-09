Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Holding Raised by Rmb Capital Management Llc; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Rose, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased Holding by $1.61 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 43,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 14,247 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 57,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.92M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS IF NO APRIL 20 AGREEMENT, WILL LIKELY SEEK BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION FOR GM KOREA; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 09/04/2018 – GM Financial Annual Elite Sales Liftoff across U.S; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency; 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SAYS BRAZIL SOY GROWERS CHALLENGE TO INTACTA RR2PRO GM SOY SEED PATENT DOES NOT IMPACT INTACTA2 XTEND LAUNCH IN BRAZIL; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 205.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 23,136 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 7,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 102,434 shares traded or 38.97% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,299 shares to 63,498 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 85,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,532 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And Rech stated it has 8,112 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 905 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 450 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 11,613 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc New York holds 40,839 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Alliancebernstein LP owns 39,332 shares. 5,479 are owned by Sei Invests. Principal Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Morgan Stanley owns 114,969 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) or 1,200 shares. Navellier Associate accumulated 3,028 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 736 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares to 26,373 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

