Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $690,235 as Stock Value Rose; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Rose, Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 747,450 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 77,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 55,375 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPK’s profit will be $8.85M for 41.99 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.86% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,953 shares to 4,874 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Ahola Aaron had sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335 on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 15 Wheaton William sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 6,000 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.72M for 27.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.