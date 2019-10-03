Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Trades at $94.03 After Triangle; ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) formed triangle with $90.27 target or 4.00% below today’s $94.03 share price. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 52,738 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $95.60’s average target is 16.91% above currents $81.77 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 22. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by SunTrust. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. See ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Next Financial Group holds 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 85 shares. Paloma Partners Management Communications reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 3,272 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 66,301 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 2,115 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 281,119 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 211,899 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 2,440 shares. 3,219 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication Ltd holds 0.01% or 9,262 shares. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Mesirow Inv invested 1.07% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Strs Ohio owns 4,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 29,891 shares.

