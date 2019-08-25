Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to pay $0.41 on Oct 7, 2019; Trex Co (TREX) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 7, 2019. (NYSE:CPK) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Chesapeake Utilities Corp’s current price of $92.76 translates into 0.44% yield. Chesapeake Utilities Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 66,102 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 39.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 25.27 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities Corp has $100 highest and $90 lowest target. $95’s average target is 2.41% above currents $92.76 stock price. Chesapeake Utilities Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, March 4.