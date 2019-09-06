Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to pay $0.41 on Oct 7, 2019; Marshfield Associates Trimmed Its Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stake

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 7, 2019. (NYSE:CPK) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Chesapeake Utilities Corp’s current price of $95.53 translates into 0.42% yield. Chesapeake Utilities Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 54,880 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR

Marshfield Associates decreased Moody’s Corp. (MCO) stake by 0.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as Moody’s Corp. (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Marshfield Associates holds 1.06M shares with $191.57M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Moody’s Corp. now has $41.55B valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $219.58. About 756,575 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Helps Lenders Make Smarter, Faster Decisions with Enhanced CreditLens™ Solution; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To North Bergen, Nj’s Bans; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $66 Million Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued From 2005 To 2006; 04/05/2018 – ENOVA’S SR RATING TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Virginia Housing Dev Auth Rental Housing Bonds 2018 Series B-Non-AMT; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICAN OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY IS STABLE ON SOLID EARNINGS GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HIGHER LIBOR DOES NOT ALTER ITS MACRO VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-1 To University Of Colorado, Co’s Commercial Paper And Extendable Commercial Paper Notes And Affirms Aa1; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three Tranches’ Ratings In Two Uk Rmbs Hawksmoor Mortgages Transactions

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Veritas Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,905 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 5,078 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Roundview Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,234 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,300 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 112,282 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 1,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Barr E S owns 182,455 shares. Sandler Capital reported 72,030 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73M for 27.87 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $202.38’s average target is -7.83% below currents $219.58 stock price. Moody`s had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 26.02 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.