Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; As Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Boosted Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 11,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 85,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 97,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 92,020 shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intest Corporation (NYSEMKT:INTT) by 50,230 shares to 174,976 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 42,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties.

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPK’s profit will be $8.85M for 43.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.86% negative EPS growth.

