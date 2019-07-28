Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Enpro Industries (NPO) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. CPK’s profit would be $8.86M giving it 42.97 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s analysts see -67.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 75,199 shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64

Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 89 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 63 sold and decreased their stakes in Enpro Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 18.92 million shares, down from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enpro Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 26.14 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 24,225 shares. 64,980 are owned by Prudential Financial. Bessemer Group invested in 62,136 shares. First Trust Advsr L P holds 0% or 9,475 shares in its portfolio. Income Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 36,203 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 18,093 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 46,133 shares. Paloma Ptnrs owns 4,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Com owns 3,723 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 47,664 shares. 2.24 million are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 56,840 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chesapeake Utilities Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CPK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK), The Stock That Zoomed 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,981 activity.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 56.01 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnPro industries to acquire Leanteq – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnPro Industries acquired The Aseptic Group – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro Acquires The Aseptic Group For Biopharma Industry Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. for 688,982 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 404,400 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.66% invested in the company for 151,200 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 252,264 shares.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 131,535 shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend