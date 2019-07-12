Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; THERAPY CELLS (TCEL) Sellers Increased By 22100% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. CPK’s profit would be $8.85 million giving it 43.24 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s analysts see -67.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.4. About 24,459 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Dana Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Mariner Limited Com stated it has 2,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Fin has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Campbell & Com Investment Adviser Ltd Com reported 2,823 shares. 2,282 are owned by Eqis Capital Management. Essex Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Com holds 910 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). M&T Fincl Bank Corp accumulated 0.01% or 14,521 shares. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 0.53% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Us Savings Bank De invested in 1,559 shares. First Manhattan invested in 67,402 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc has 0.29% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 32,250 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 834,874 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 29,914 shares.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 26.3 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

