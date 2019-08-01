Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Sellers Increased By 19.07% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. CPK’s profit would be $8.85M giving it 43.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s analysts see -67.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 92,020 shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) had an increase of 19.07% in short interest. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has declined 4.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.80 billion. It operates through four divisions: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.